Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $266.10 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $203.23 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

