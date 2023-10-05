Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUEM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 93,151 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $25.66 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

