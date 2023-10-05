Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,828.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $169.55 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.62.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.60.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

