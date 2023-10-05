Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 310,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.