Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,849 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 48.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $121.00 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

