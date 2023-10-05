Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $510.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.57. The stock has a market cap of $472.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

