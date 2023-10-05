WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

