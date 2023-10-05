Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $111.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $127.41 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $77,716,899.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,525.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares in the company, valued at $250,715,392.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673,745 shares of company stock worth $237,435,336. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

