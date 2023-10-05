Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,085 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

