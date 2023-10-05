Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $417,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.52 and its 200-day moving average is $181.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.