Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,618 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 871.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,915 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 83,199 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

