Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.76.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $184.62 on Thursday. Wingstop has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.93.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 114.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 111.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $1,528,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

