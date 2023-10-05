Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $9.70 Per Share

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.00. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share.

WTFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $73.36 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.38. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,489,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 91,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

