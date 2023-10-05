WJ Interests LLC Sells 5,083 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WJ Interests LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 19.4% of WJ Interests LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WJ Interests LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $29,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of VT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 804,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,565. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

