WJ Interests LLC Sells 7,353 Shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA)

WJ Interests LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises 6.7% of WJ Interests LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WJ Interests LLC owned 18.90% of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $753,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 428.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 44,024 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 12,114 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

