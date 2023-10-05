WJ Interests LLC Takes $252,000 Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Broadstone Net Lease makes up 0.2% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 1.2 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 198,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,740. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.84%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

