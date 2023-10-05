XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $70.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.79% from the company’s previous close.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of XPO opened at $74.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. XPO has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $76.77.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

