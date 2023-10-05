Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded at Melius

Melius upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $122.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated an initiates rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.54.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $91.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.86. Xylem has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

