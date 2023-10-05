Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Comcast in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. Comcast has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

