Zacks Research Weighs in on John Bean Technologies Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for John Bean Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JBT. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Further Reading

