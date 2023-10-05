Zacks Research Weighs in on Omnicell, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Omnicell in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell’s FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 180.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Omnicell by 140.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 51.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Omnicell by 17.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.