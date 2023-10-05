Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $40.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZION. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 129,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 147.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $712,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

