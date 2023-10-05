Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Lowered to $210.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

