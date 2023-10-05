ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $309.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.00 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.35.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 710,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after acquiring an additional 272,185 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 283.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 305,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 80,583 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

