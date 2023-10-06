109 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.0 %

LIN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $369.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,743. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $180.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $266.22 and a twelve month high of $393.67.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

