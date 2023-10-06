1,123 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $622.52. 230,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $662.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $604.45. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.25.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

