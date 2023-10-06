1,518 Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEED. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,289,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $22.18.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.