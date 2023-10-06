1,684,038 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,684,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.38. 1,260,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,813,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

