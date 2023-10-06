1,834 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 709,002 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $84,435,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 30,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $295.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average is $108.23.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.