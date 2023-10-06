24,784 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Acquired by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 202,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.04 during trading on Friday. 642,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,732,483. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.