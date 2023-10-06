3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lessened by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp raised its position in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

3M Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $86.55 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.