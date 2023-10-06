6,047 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Bought by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,188,000 after purchasing an additional 571,583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after buying an additional 2,883,828 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,087,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,500,000 after acquiring an additional 76,610 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after purchasing an additional 224,553 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 305,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

