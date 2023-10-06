769 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $444.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,104. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $399.69 and a one year high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

