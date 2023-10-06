7,898 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.21. 230,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,360. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.03. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

