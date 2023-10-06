804 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Bought by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,900,890,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,739. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.