82 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.84. 25,893,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,407,730. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.39 and a 200-day moving average of $352.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

