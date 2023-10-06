Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 223 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.3% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $569.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $554.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The stock has a market cap of $252.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

