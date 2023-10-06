Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 507,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,083. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

