Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,789 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 3.6% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.07% of Abbott Laboratories worth $135,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 37.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,749,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $297,002,000 after acquiring an additional 751,589 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 695,943 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $75,872,000 after purchasing an additional 33,589 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 58,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.66. 117,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,828. The stock has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.