AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,511,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $203,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,045,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,414,143,000 after acquiring an additional 292,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $147.46 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.