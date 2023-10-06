AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $147.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

