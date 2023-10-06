AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.76-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.86-$11.06 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

ABBV stock opened at $147.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

