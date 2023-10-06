Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Accolade traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 89,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 625,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACCD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Accolade from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

Get Accolade alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Accolade

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accolade Stock Down 7.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth about $1,433,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 789,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 96,884 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,738,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,523,000 after buying an additional 279,796 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $592.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.09 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.03%. Accolade’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

(Get Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.