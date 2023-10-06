ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Michael Waterman Sells 5,210 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $100,676.38.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Michael Waterman sold 5,410 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $93,376.60.

ACVA opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $124.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,300 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,269,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,884,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

