Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Gap Up to $82.85

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.85, but opened at $84.55. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $83.51, with a volume of 1,263 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $70,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,619.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,812 shares of company stock worth $3,279,405 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

