Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $519.69. The company had a trading volume of 469,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.49. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.60 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $236.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

