Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Down to $44.21

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.21, but opened at $38.75. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 1,822,696 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,033 shares in the company, valued at $24,751,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 36,511 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $1,876,300.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,751,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,026 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

