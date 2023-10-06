Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Up 10.4%

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) traded up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.39. 111,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 109,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$302.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.83, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 83.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.36.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.82). Aimia had a return on equity of 80.14% and a net margin of 69.66%. The business had revenue of C$74.80 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0170429 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

