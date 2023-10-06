Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Up 2.5%

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 750,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,144,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AQN. CSFB dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -113.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Further Reading

