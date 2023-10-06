Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 439 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 138.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

ABBV stock opened at $147.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38. The company has a market cap of $260.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

